Charles Tatnall Sells 500,000 Shares of Plutus Powergen PLC (PPG) Stock

Plutus Powergen PLC (LON:PPG) insider Charles Tatnall sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,533.39).

PPG stock opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Friday. Plutus Powergen PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.67 ($0.03).

Plutus Powergen Company Profile

Plutus PowerGen plc, through its subsidiary, Plutus Energy Limited, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. It sells its power to national energy suppliers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

