Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,334 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $24,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,695,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 257,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 713,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,675,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $120.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp-shares-bought-by-canada-pension-plan-investment-board.html.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.