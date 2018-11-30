Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.23.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,457. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.33. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.44 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 6.02%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.77%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.