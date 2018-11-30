Chemed Co. (CHE) Insider Sells $210,574.44 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) insider Spencer S. Lee sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.76, for a total value of $210,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,193.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,902. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.00 and a fifty-two week high of $335.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $444.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.16 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chemed in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.00.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

