ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $505.26 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.78. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. ChemoCentryx had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 13.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Thomas J. Schall sold 7,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $86,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,192,205 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 7,343,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $85,845,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,380,940 shares of company stock valued at $86,264,863. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at about $4,232,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at about $1,719,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 896,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 153,082 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 423.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 132,592 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

