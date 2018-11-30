Chemours Co (CC) Stake Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,396 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Chemours worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,450,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,043,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,555 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Chemours by 34.9% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,420,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,293 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Chemours by 588.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,607,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Chemours by 926.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 834,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,038,000 after acquiring an additional 753,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the second quarter worth $25,434,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Chemours stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Chemours had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 106.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

