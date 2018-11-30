China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHU. Mizuho raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:CHU opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 70.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,263,000 after acquiring an additional 966,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 19.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,811,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 928,193 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 423.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 334,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 335.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 330,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the third quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.