Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.10% of Chubb worth $61,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,612.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,007 shares of company stock worth $34,077,406. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

