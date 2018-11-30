CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $2.48 Million in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Trade Desk by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $140.81 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 118.33, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

In related news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $136,643.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,147,412.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 58,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $8,472,028.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,892.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,736 shares of company stock worth $81,872,563 in the last 90 days. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

