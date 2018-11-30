Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEC. Williams Capital set a $129.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Cowen began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.04. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

