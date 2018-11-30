Cimarex Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,181 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,865% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,230,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,463,000 after buying an additional 3,381,576 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,577,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,931,000 after buying an additional 437,851 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,113,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.04. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $591.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.89.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

