Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report sales of $359.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the highest is $384.16 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $482.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.27 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 7.09%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. BidaskClub lowered Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.48.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. 73,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $55.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,283,000 after buying an additional 610,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,916,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,823,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,768,000 after buying an additional 52,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 144,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.