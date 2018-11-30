CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Position Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIT. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CIT Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIT. Stephens lowered shares of CIT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CIT Group from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

CIT stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.48 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

