Citi Trends (CTRN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 164808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.90 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.61%. Citi Trends’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $293.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

