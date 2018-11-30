Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Civitas Social Housing stock opened at GBX 105.71 ($1.38) on Friday. Civitas Social Housing has a 12 month low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49).

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Civitas Social Housing PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.11 (CSH)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/civitas-social-housing-plc-plans-dividend-of-gbx-1-11-csh.html.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is managed by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.