Clark Estates Inc. NY Acquires 2,600 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.48.

Shares of CRUS opened at $37.30 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/clark-estates-inc-ny-acquires-2600-shares-of-cirrus-logic-inc-crus.html.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.