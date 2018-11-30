Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys New Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,000. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles comprises about 2.6% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.05% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,916,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,044,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,244 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,663,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,720 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,510,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,090,000 after purchasing an additional 778,545 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

