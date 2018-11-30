Clark Estates Inc. NY Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,823,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,754,000 after purchasing an additional 325,246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,591,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,751,000 after purchasing an additional 241,790 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,290,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,300,000 after purchasing an additional 245,805 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,038,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.63.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $3,902,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,408,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,500. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

