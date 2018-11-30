Clark Estates Inc. NY Raises Position in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 40,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,132 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $165,962.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,711 shares of company stock worth $5,693,126. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $64.07 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

WARNING: “Clark Estates Inc. NY Raises Position in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/clark-estates-inc-ny-raises-position-in-best-buy-co-inc-bby.html.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.