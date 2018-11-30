Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $26,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Clean Harbors by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Grace Cowan sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $29,942.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,328 shares of company stock worth $4,055,741 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.58 and a beta of 1.01. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $843.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.07 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

