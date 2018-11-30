Clearone (CLRO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 997,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,793% from the previous session’s volume of 52,687 shares.The stock last traded at $1.40 and had previously closed at $1.27.

Specifically, CEO Zeynep Hakimoglu acquired 27,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $33,812.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,322 shares in the company, valued at $334,672.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 207,315 shares of company stock valued at $260,176. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Singular Research raised their price objective on shares of Clearone from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “long” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

