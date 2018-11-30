Clearway Energy Inc Class C (NYLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price objective on Clearway Energy Inc Class C and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

Get Clearway Energy Inc Class C alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy Inc Class C by 25.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy Inc Class C during the second quarter worth $404,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy Inc Class C by 7.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy Inc Class C by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,853 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy Inc Class C by 22.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 29.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYLD stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Clearway Energy Inc Class C has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

About Clearway Energy Inc Class C

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.