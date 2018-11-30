Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Trading 9.8% Higher

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) shares traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.90. 1,033,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 757,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners set a $2.00 price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Get Cloud Peak Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $68.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $233.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloud Peak Energy Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLD. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 27,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 25,248 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 472,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 170,530 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/cloud-peak-energy-cld-trading-9-8-higher.html.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CLD)

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.