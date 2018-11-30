CLS Investments LLC Has $11.07 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,548,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,456,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,169,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $12,847,000.

RPV opened at $65.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $71.34.

