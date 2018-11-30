CME Group (CME) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CME Group to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

CME stock opened at $188.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CME Group has a 52-week low of $143.68 and a 52-week high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total transaction of $959,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,419 shares of company stock worth $8,193,732 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in CME Group by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

