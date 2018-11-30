CNOOC Ltd (CEO) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 141,017 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $34,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEO. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in CNOOC in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEO shares. UBS Group upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie downgraded CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.82.

CEO stock opened at $165.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. CNOOC Ltd has a twelve month low of $132.62 and a twelve month high of $202.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

