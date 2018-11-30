Cobinhood (COB) Reaches Market Cap of $4.05 Million

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Cobinhood token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Cobinhood has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $11,775.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cobinhood

Cobinhood was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,429,236 tokens. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cobinhood’s official message board is medium.com/@Cobinhood.

Cobinhood Token Trading

Cobinhood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobinhood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

