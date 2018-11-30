Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) vs. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (AKO.A) Critical Review

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola European Partners 6.26% 16.36% 6.01% Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 6.63% 14.56% 5.74%

Volatility and Risk

Coca-Cola European Partners has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola European Partners $12.50 billion 1.90 $777.64 million $2.39 20.54 Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A $2.85 billion 1.07 $176.75 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola European Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coca-Cola European Partners and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola European Partners 0 3 6 0 2.67 Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.26%. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.72%. Given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A is more favorable than Coca-Cola European Partners.

Dividends

Coca-Cola European Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Coca-Cola European Partners pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners beats Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands. In addition, the company engages in the bottling operations. As of March 15, 2018, it served approximately 300 million consumers across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A

Embotelladora Andina SA engages in the production and distribution of Coca-Cola products. Its products are categorized through sparkling beverages, juice, water, sport drink, energy drink, and ice tea. The company was founded on February 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.