COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.