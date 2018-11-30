Coeur Mining (CDE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.16. 3,237,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,984,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.
The company has a market cap of $828.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.15 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 17,466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.
