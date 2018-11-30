Coeur Mining (CDE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.16. 3,237,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,984,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $828.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.15 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 17,466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Coeur Mining (CDE) Trading 5.9% Higher” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/coeur-mining-cde-trading-5-9-higher.html.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.