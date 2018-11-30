Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Short Interest Update

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,059,501 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 6,650,469 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of $741.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.72.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, insider Barbara K. Finck sold 1,760 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $32,700.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,803 shares in the company, valued at $720,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $193,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

