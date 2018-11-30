Colfax Corp (CFX) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,243 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Colfax were worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Colfax by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Colfax by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Colfax by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Colfax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP A. Lynne Puckett sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $66,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $32,547.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,346.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,892 shares of company stock valued at $183,658. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $25.03 on Friday. Colfax Corp has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $875.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colfax from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

