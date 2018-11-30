Collins Foods Ltd (CKF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.09

Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of CKF opened at A$7.35 ($5.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.34. Collins Foods has a 1-year low of A$4.81 ($3.41) and a 1-year high of A$6.29 ($4.46).

About Collins Foods

Collins Foods Limited operates, manages, and administers restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and Europe, Sizzler Restaurants, and Other segments. Its restaurant brands comprise KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler restaurants. The company operates 223 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 15 franchised KFC c in Germany, 18 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands, and 1 franchised Taco Bell restaurant in Australia in the quick service restaurant market; and owns and operates 14 Sizzler restaurants in Australia, which operates in the casual dining restaurant market.

