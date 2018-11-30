Comerica (CMA) Cut to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Comerica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Comerica from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Comerica to $91.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Comerica from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.26.

NYSE:CMA opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Comerica has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Comerica by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

