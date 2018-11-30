Commerzbank Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX) a €58.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.88 ($76.60).

Shares of AFX stock opened at €62.05 ($72.15) on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €37.53 ($43.64) and a twelve month high of €55.25 ($64.24).

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

