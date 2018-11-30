Commonwealth Bank Downgrades COMWLTH BK AUS/S (CMWAY) to Sell

Commonwealth Bank cut shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00.

Shares of CMWAY stock opened at $52.97 on Monday. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $64.61.

Get COMWLTH BK AUS/S alerts:

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.