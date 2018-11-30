Commonwealth Bank of Australia Takes Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5,082.3% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $23.29 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.35 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-takes-position-in-janus-henderson-group-plc-jhg.html.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.