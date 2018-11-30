Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Snap Inc (SNAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,981,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,583 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Snap by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 122,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Snap by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 40,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 46,207 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $626,951.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,767,834 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,520,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $16,073,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,400,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,404,785.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,650,187 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,654 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snap to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Snap stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.49. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.54 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 131.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

