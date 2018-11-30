Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 299,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $60.38.

