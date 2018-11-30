Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 28.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 3,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $103.85. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $323.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.11%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $119,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $105.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

