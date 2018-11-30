Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,765 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (JHMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.85% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $290,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $48.43.

