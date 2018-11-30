Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $90,847,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 230.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,786,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,073 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 125.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,690,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $59,996,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 76.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after buying an additional 572,700 shares during the period.

In other Kohl’s news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 21,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $1,764,492.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,435.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $67.10 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

