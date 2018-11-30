Comparing Banco Macro (BMA) & HDFC Bank (HDB)

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Banco Macro and HDFC Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 1 2 2 0 2.20 HDFC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Macro presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Banco Macro’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banco Macro is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Dividends

Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Banco Macro pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HDFC Bank has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Macro has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 24.63% 27.18% 5.19% HDFC Bank 18.32% 15.01% 1.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Macro and HDFC Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.21 billion 1.35 $567.08 million $8.65 5.23 HDFC Bank $14.81 billion 5.92 $2.74 billion $3.11 32.72

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Macro beats HDFC Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment products, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPOs, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 4,787 branches and 12,635 ATMs in 2,691 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

