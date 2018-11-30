Comparing Cott (COT) & BRITVIC PLC/S (BTVCY)

Cott (NYSE:COT) and BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cott and BRITVIC PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cott 17.03% 1.77% 0.60% BRITVIC PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cott has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRITVIC PLC/S has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cott pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. BRITVIC PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cott pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRITVIC PLC/S pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRITVIC PLC/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cott and BRITVIC PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cott 0 2 6 0 2.75 BRITVIC PLC/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cott currently has a consensus price target of $19.06, indicating a potential upside of 30.99%. Given Cott’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cott is more favorable than BRITVIC PLC/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cott and BRITVIC PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cott $2.27 billion 0.88 -$1.40 million $0.07 207.86 BRITVIC PLC/S $1.99 billion 1.36 $141.44 million $1.36 15.00

BRITVIC PLC/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cott. BRITVIC PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cott beats BRITVIC PLC/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water. It provides its services to residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. The company serves approximately 2.4 million customers or delivery points through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. Cott Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

BRITVIC PLC/S Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands. It also supplies water-coolers and bottled water; wholesales soft drinks to the licensed trade; and offers financing services. It exports its products to approximately 50 countries. Britvic plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

