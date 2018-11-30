Comparing Crexendo (CXDO) and Asure Software (ASUR)

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Asure Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $10.38 million 2.94 -$1.02 million N/A N/A Asure Software $54.44 million 1.70 -$5.72 million $0.45 13.71

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asure Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -1.90% -8.50% -3.58% Asure Software -13.56% 8.21% 2.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A Asure Software 0 1 7 0 2.88

Asure Software has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 163.37%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Crexendo.

Summary

Asure Software beats Crexendo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc., a cloud services company, provides cloud telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as engages in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. This segment offers hardware and software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting, telecom installation, and professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities. It also offers AsureHCM, an integrated cloud-based platform that provides human resource services ranging from human resource management and payroll to benefits, talent acquisition, and performance management; Evolution HCM, an AsureHCM channel product that provide users with the flexibility and best practices to handle clients; and AsureConsulting that offers a suite of services to assist organizations through the entire employee lifecycle. In addition, it provides SmartView occupancy sensors and analytics platform that offers insights, which allow companies to make strategic decisions about real estate investments and workplace design; and SmartMove, a move management software that help companies design floorplans and track permanent seat assignments, as well as manage assets, such as telephones, laptops, desks, chairs, and other items assigned to an employee. Further, the company provides AsureSpace Resource Scheduler, a solution for the digital workplace that features conference room and desk reservations, service management, interactive floorplans, visitor management, calendar and Web conference integrations, and reporting; and NowSpace, a mobile app for Apple and Android devices that enables mobile workers to find and reserve desks and conference rooms from their smart phones. It serves clients ranging from Fortune 500 to small and mid-sized businesses directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

