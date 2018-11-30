Comparing Yangtze River Port and Logistics (YRIV) & Colliers International Group (CIGI)

Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Yangtze River Port and Logistics does not pay a dividend. Colliers International Group pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Colliers International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Colliers International Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Colliers International Group has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Volatility & Risk

Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -8.98% -4.27% Colliers International Group 2.96% 31.08% 5.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Colliers International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$12.24 million N/A N/A Colliers International Group $2.28 billion 1.08 $49.31 million $3.02 21.50

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Company Profile

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

