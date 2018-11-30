CompuCoin (CPN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. CompuCoin has a total market cap of $18,056.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CompuCoin has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One CompuCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00035272 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000251 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CompuCoin Profile

CompuCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin. The official website for CompuCoin is compucoin.org.

CompuCoin Coin Trading

CompuCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompuCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CompuCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CompuCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

