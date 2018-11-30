Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th.

TSE:CMG opened at C$6.54 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$6.34 and a 1 year high of C$10.44.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

