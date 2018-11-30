Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) and MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) Head to Head Survey

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Computer Programs & Systems pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Programs & Systems and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs & Systems -4.02% 16.74% 7.43% MIND C.T.I. 29.27% 24.37% 18.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Computer Programs & Systems and MIND C.T.I., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs & Systems 1 5 1 0 2.00 MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Computer Programs & Systems currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Computer Programs & Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Computer Programs & Systems is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Computer Programs & Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Computer Programs & Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Computer Programs & Systems has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Computer Programs & Systems and MIND C.T.I.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs & Systems $276.93 million 1.36 -$17.10 million $1.33 20.11 MIND C.T.I. $18.06 million 2.40 $5.61 million N/A N/A

MIND C.T.I. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Computer Programs & Systems.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Computer Programs & Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management, consulting, and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.