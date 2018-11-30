COMSCORE (SCOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMSCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Aegis started coverage on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS SCOR traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,121. COMSCORE has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of COMSCORE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,267,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMSCORE in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,132,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of COMSCORE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of COMSCORE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of COMSCORE by 162.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

